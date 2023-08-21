‘Oppenheimer’ Has Officially Become One of the Highest-Grossing IMAX Movies Ever - The Messenger
‘Oppenheimer’ Has Officially Become One of the Highest-Grossing IMAX Movies Ever

The Christopher Nolan film raked in $700 million as of Sunday, with $146.4 million from IMAX screenings alone

Thea Glassman
Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMERMelinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer has become a box office money-making machine.

The Christopher Nolan film raked in $700 million as of Sunday, making it one of the highest-grossing IMAX movies ever, Collider reports. Playing on 70mm print which, according to the film's official site creates the "world’s most immersive movie experience," Oppenheimer made $146.4 million from IMAX screenings alone.

The film is in good company. Avatar, Avatar Way of the Water, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame are all leading the fray when it comes to the highest-grossing IMAX totals, with Avengers going neck-and-neck with the Avatar sequel when it landed in theaters last December.

Nolan explained his decision to shoot the film in IMAX while speaking to NPR in August, noting that the choice came down to allowing audiences to "jump into Oppenheimer's head."

"The story is told subjectively. I even wrote the script in the first person — 'I' this, 'I' that. We were looking for the visual equivalent of that," he said. "And so taking those high-resolution IMAX cameras and really just trying to be there for the intimate moments of the story in a way that we felt we hadn't really seen people do before with that format."

It's not just impressive IMAX numbers Oppenheimer is pulling — the film also became 2023’s fourth highest-grossing film, trailing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie and the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

