‘Oppenheimer’ Dark Secrets: Families Given 48 Hours to Leave Their Homes
The construction of a secret atomic weapons lab in a sparsely populated area of New Mexico resulted in homesteaders losing their land and livestock, for little to no compensation in return
This summer's blockbuster Oppenheimer details the process of creating the world's first atomic bomb, including the building of a secret atomic weapons lab in a sparsely populated area of New Mexico.
What's left out, however, is that the construction of that lab displaced residents of the area — some allegedly at gunpoint — giving them just a couple of days to evacuate their homes.
Per a report from Reuters which cited relatives of the displaced and an employee of the lab, the U.S. Army in 1942 gave 32 Hispano families on the Pajarito Plateau 48 hours to leave their homes and land, in order for the lab to be built. Their homes were subsequently bulldozed and livestock killed or set loose, and they were given little or no compensation in return.
A National Nuclear Security Administration spokesperson detailed in an article that the Hispanic farmers were compensated at a lower rate than other property owners for their losses. However, it said the agency was not aware of the property destruction following their evacuation.
Myrriah Gomez, who is an assistant professor at the University of New Mexico, told Reuters that her great-grandparents were among those evicted to build the lab.
"Oppenheimer had no qualms about displacing people from their homelands," she noted.
"These were Hispanic American homesteaders which perhaps explains why this dark episode in American history is so ignored," Loyda Martinez, a longtime employee of the Los Alamos National Laboratory who has campaigned for decades on behalf of the evicted homesteaders, told the outlet.
In 2004, homesteader families won a $10 million compensation fund from the U.S. government.
The Los Alamos National Laboratory today has over 14,000 workers and is the region's largest employer, per Reuters.
