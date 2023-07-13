‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Leaves Premiere Early in Solidarity With SAG-AFTRA Strikers - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Leaves Premiere Early in Solidarity With SAG-AFTRA Strikers

At the London event, Matt Damon promised, 'The second it's called, we’re going home'

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy attend the U.K. Premiere of ‘Oppenheimer.’Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The cast of Oppenheimer may be located in London right now for the U.K. premiere of their Christopher Nolan-helmed film, but they're standing strong with their colleagues across the pond. While on the red carpet for the film's debut, actors Matt Damon and Emily Blunt promised that the cast was planning to stage a walkout from their own premiere after it became official that SAG-AFTRA's National Board voted to strike. However, it seems they actually took their leave a touch earlier than that.

At the screening, director Christopher Nolan told audiences the reason the stars of the film were not joining him on stage: "Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike."

SAG-AFTRA's National Board is voting on whether to authorize a strike and will announce its decision at 12 p.m. PT in a press conference.

On the red carpet at the event, which started before the strike was officially announced, Matt Damon told Variety that the entire cast reached a consensus on the matter, explaining, "Look, if it's called now, everyone's going to walk obviously in solidarity … the second it's called, we're going home."

In a red carpet interview with Deadline, Damon said of the looming strike decision, "It's brutal for our sister unions — it's brutal for IATSE — and it's going to be tough for the actors, for 160,000 actors. Nobody wants a work stoppage, but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair, then we gotta hold strong 'til we get a deal that's fair working actors. It's a difference between having health care and not for a lot of actors, and we've got to do what's right by them."

Damon also said that he was personally affected by the dual strikes between the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild: "Ben [Affleck] and I just started this little independent studio. We're three and a half movies in, we're shut down on one of them right now. We're just waiting for everything to resolve," he explained.

Costar Emily Blunt also told Variety, "Obviously we stand we all of the actors, and at whatever point it's called, we're going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal."

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21.

