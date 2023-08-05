HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.
Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault.
Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders.
Daniels, Walters and their attorney declined to comment following the hearing.
- Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint
- N.J. Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Sexually Assaulted 4 Additional Women in Boston
- N.J. Lawyer Accused of 4 Sexual Assaults Pleads Not Guilty in Boston Court
- Jimmie Allen Dropped From Record Label Following Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit
- Olympic Equestrian Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Horseback Riding Student
Daniels and Walters were charged in 2019 when Samuel Schultz filed a criminal complaint in 2018 alleging the two assaulted him in 2010 after he met them at a Houston Grand Opera reception while he was a graduate student at Rice University.
Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness. He awoke alone and naked.
The AP doesn't normally name victims of sexual assault, but Schultz offered to publicly identify himself to help others fearful of reporting an assault.
Daniels, a countertenor, was fired as a University of Michigan professor and was removed by the San Francisco Opera from a production of Handel's "Orlando" after sexual assault allegations by a student at the university in 2018.
The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Michigan, alleged Daniels groped the male student and sent and requested sexual photos. The lawsuit also alleged that Daniels served the student alcohol, gave him sleep medication and touched him sexually.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment