Only Murders in the Building might need a title change for Season 3. The hit Hulu series has a new trailer that offers a few peeks at the shenanigans that unfold after the leading man Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in Oliver's (Martin Short) play drops dead on a stage that is not in the show's murder-prone apartment building. That death was shown at the very end of Season 2, but what comes next is chaos as the podcasting team tries to figure out what happened while also protecting their relationships and their sanity.

Could Meryl Streep be a killer? It's not out of the question, especially after Ben calls her a "stinkeroonie."

Streep and Rudd guest star this season alongside Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams, who appears to be on a date with Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the trailer.

Charles (Steve Martin), meanwhile, appears to be losing his mind in a white room full of fish. Matthew Broderick, a very blonde Tina Fey, and Jane Lynch also make brief appearances, while Emily in Paris star Ashley Park plays a TikTok-obsessed influencer.

Mabel is also wearing a wedding dress at one point, which raises many questions, like: "Who is she marrying?" and "Did they perhaps murder someone?"

There's no sign of Cara Delevingne, so apparently Mabel's last relationship didn't work out, and Williams is automatically suspicious as a guest star. Let the speculation begin!

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building debuts with two episodes on August 8 on Hulu.