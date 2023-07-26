Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

It's almost time to head back to the Arconia for another mystery in of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Hulu's Emmy-winning series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez returns this summer with some new famous faces joining the cast, including Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

With a new murder to solve, our posse of podcasting protagonists will be back on our screens investigating crimes in the Upper West Side's most murder-prone building in no time. Here's everything to know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

'Only Murders in the Building' release date

TLDR: Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

THE DETAILS: The 10-episode season features a two-episode premiere with episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays after that. Hulu will release the season finale on Oct. 3.

During Martin and Short's touring show, Martin revealed the release date for Season 3, telling the audience to "Catch the new season August 8," according to Variety. Hulu later confirmed the date.

On April 20, Gomez shared a pic on Instagram confirming filming for the show had wrapped, and calling this season "deliriously hilarious."

Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams will guest star in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' Hulu (2); Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

'Only Murders in the Building' cast

TLDR: In addition to the crime-solving trio of Short, Martin, and Gomez, there's a notable crew of A-listers joining the third season, including Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

THE DETAILS: Aside from the quick-witted dialogue and puzzling whodunnit mysteries to be solved, Only Murders has done a good job at keeping viewers' interest piqued with big-name supporting actors, like Tina Fey, Sting, Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer, to name a few.

The biggest piece of news about the new season came when Gomez shared via Instagram that Meryl Streep would be joining the cast. (Yay for Selena keeping us all updated on social media!) Hulu later confirmed the casting announcement in a teaser video featuring the iconic Oscar-winning actress.

Season 3 will also feature Paul Rudd, who we saw make an appearance in the last episode of Season 2 as Broadway star Ben Glenroy, and Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Charles' new love interest, Joy. Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has also been cast in the show in a recurring role, as well as Ashley Park (Emily in Paris).

But with additions come subtractions. Nathan Lane will not be returning for Season 3, according to Deadline. The actor, who is competing for his second consecutive Emmy for his performance as Oliver Putnam's nemesis Teddy Dimas, had prior commitments to the Broadway show Pictures From Home while Season 3 was filming.

Main cast list

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, an actor and Arconia resident who starts a true crime podcast with his neighbors.

as Charles-Haden Savage, an actor and Arconia resident who starts a true crime podcast with his neighbors. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a theater director and podcaster.

as Oliver Putnam, a theater director and podcaster. Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, an artist and the third, much younger host of the podcast.

as Mabel Mora, an artist and the third, much younger host of the podcast. Meryl Streep as Loretta, a theater actress.

as Loretta, a theater actress. Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a Broadway star.

as Ben Glenroy, a Broadway star. Jesse Willams as a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case."

as a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case." Ashley Park as Kimber, "a Broadway ingénue."

as Kimber, "a Broadway ingénue." Andrea Martin as Joy, the makeup artist for the Brazzos reboot, and Charles' love interest.

as Joy, the makeup artist for the Brazzos reboot, and Charles' love interest. Michael Cyril Creighton who has been upped to a series regular as the Arconia's resident cat lover Howard Morris.

Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin) in 'Only Murders In The Building.' Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building' plot

TLDR: Season 3 will explore the what happened before before and after the fatal final moments of the Season 2 finale. It's set a year after Season 2, and will follow Oliver's resurgent Broadway career.

THE DETAILS: After going a full year with no murders to worry about, Season 2 concluded with a time jump showing lots of growth for the main characters, including Oliver making a successful career comeback in the theater. It also ended with a major cliffhanger, as Rudd's character suddenly died on stage. The suspicious death happened after a threatening conversation behind the curtain with Charles, which will likely put the Brazzos star as a leading suspect until he and his podcast partners can clear his name.

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman revealed to EW that we'll get to see what happened in that one-year time gap leading up to the murder.

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman said. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

We'll also be getting a bigger Oliver storyline this time around.

"Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led Season 2 in many ways," Hoffman said. "It feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback."

He added, "I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful."

'Only Murders in the Building' trailer

TLDR: A full trailer and a Meryl Streep-focused teaser have been released.

THE DETAILS: Hulu released the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 trailer on July 26. There's a killer in the cast of Oliver's play, and if the podcasters don't find the culprit, the show won't go on.

The first teaser for the new series was released on March 12, with Mabel quipping, "Who are we without a homicide?" The video gives a sneak peek at the gang doing a table read with Meryl Streep's character, and Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy expressing how we feel about the new season: "I'm psyched! I'm so psyched."

Where to watch 'Only Murders in the Building'

THE DETAILS: Season 3 will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning August 8. In the meantime, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 which are currently available to stream on the platform.