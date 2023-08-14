The Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building is back, and it brought along with it a clever way for fans to play along at home... sort of. Season 3 is all about Oliver's (Martin Short) latest play, Death Rattle, which marks a return to the stage for the formerly disgraced director. All was going well right up until opening night, when star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dropped dead during the show. He then came back to life and shocked his cast and crew by showing up to the post-show emergency "our star is dead" meeting they were holding at the Arconia, only to die once again by falling down the elevator shaft. Another murder has been committed in the building, meaning it's a great time for another season of the hit podcast "Only Murders in the Building," if Mabel (Selena Gomez) can get her little fractured trio back together.

Off screen, meanwhile, Hulu has given fans the chance to solve their own, slightly less dire mystery with a special escape room event, which can be played in person in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, or online. Story-wise, the Only Murders in the Building escape room takes place before Ben's death on opening night, when the show's most important prop — the rattle — has gone missing. Players have an hour to find the rattle by solving a series of clues and unlocking its hiding place, which is somewhere around Oliver's puzzle-filled office. We here at The Messenger got to take a stab at the game and learned a few things about what it really takes to be an amateur detective.

Here's everything we learned during the Only Murders in the Building escape room experience about how to solve a mystery like an Arconian resident.

Do: Follow your instincts

If something feels wrong, it probably is. If something feels like a clue, it probably is. If it feels like a door should open, it probably does. If you think you smell dill, you probably do. If it feels like that 9 looks kinda funky and maybe the first number in the combination is actually a 4, it probably is!

Don't: Involve too many people

Two heads may be better than one, but the same cannot be said for 10 heads. When there are too many people all trying to solve the same mystery at the same time with no official leader, what results is pure chaos. If one duo is busy putting a Gut Milk puzzle together while another is organizing a trunk full of Dimas dips, how are the puzzlers to know what became of the dips once the dippers have moved on to deciphering stage directions? And you certainly haven't known confusion until you've tried to sort out a four-digit combination from a room full of sleuths yelling different numbers. Plus, what if one of your co-solvers is also a suspect? Not everyone is qualified to be a professional podcast host.

Do: Listen to the bird

If there's a talking bird, listen to it. If it's a fictional tale, there's not a talking bird there for no reason. If it's real life, hello, it's a talking bird! No matter what, that bird knows something, and you deserve to know it too.

Don't: Trust everyone

How would you feel if you spent an hour bonding with someone over finding a missing rattle only to discover that they secretly had a dog in their backpack the entire time? If you can hide a dog, what else can you hide?! You can't trust anyone, whether you've just met them or you've been dating them for months or you've been living next to them for years.

A hi-res rendering of the "Only Murders in the Building" escape room. Hulu

Do: Double check your work

We all get things wrong sometimes, so don't blurt out an answer without thought, convinced it's right. It will lead everyone else on the wrong path for several minutes, and lead you to embarrassment when someone else finally checks your solution to the Scrabble board decoder and sees you were not even slightly correct. Oops! Surely you're the only one who remembers that blunder several days later, but this is just a note for next time.

Don't: Dismiss anything

You see a half-filled Scrabble board on a desk? You assume it's a clue. Same for a broken lighthouse figurine, a weird panel on the wall, an accordion, a framed poster that sticks out too far, a drawer that doesn't open, a shelf full of books, or a painting wearing a fur stole. Sometimes, an item becomes a clue later, and other times, the clue is the thing that's NOT there. It's a wonder any mystery gets solved, honestly.

Do: Prepare to get sweaty

Mystery solving is hard work. While Mabel's running around in beautiful winter coats, you should prepare to roll up your sleeves and rub elbows with your cohorts, because hidden passageways and secret rooms tend not to be roomy or well-ventilated. Perhaps you'll need to crawl around on your hands and knees or hide in a dark closet while a suspect acts suspiciously. And whether you're at the scene of the crime or investigating virtually, drink water! A well-hydrated brain is always going to work better than a dehydrated one.

Don't: Be afraid to ask for a little help

Whether you're calling on your old detective friend for a little assistance or pushing a big red button to ask for a clue from the employee watching you via hidden cameras, there's no shame in it. You're likely already so close to the answer that all you need is a little encouragement, or just a little push to get you to the finish line. You can sometimes have all the pieces and just be lacking that lightbulb moment on how to put them all together. Or you're bad at spelling, and that's nothing to be ashamed of either.

Do: Take a bird's eye view

It's easy to get so wrapped up in the individual clues that you lose track of the full picture, or you forget entirely what you're trying to do. Don't get to the point where you pick up the rattle and keep looking for the next piece of the puzzle. And if you're stuck, are there any detectives or personal items obscuring an important clue? Did you perhaps accidentally set an old clue on top of where another clue should be, meaning you never notice that clue is missing? Did you get really distracted by your surprise ability to play the accordion and forget to actually check if the accordion was a clue? Taking a step back and looking at the mystery as a whole can help remind you what's at stake here. Or maybe it will allow you to accept that this is a lost cause, you're not a detective, you don't have a podcast, you aren't affiliated with this Broadway show, and you have no business solving this mystery, so you can just go home. Either way, helpful!

To play the Only Murders in the Building escape room, sign up at onlymurdersescapegame.com. New episodes air Tuesdays on Hulu.