Here's How to Play Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' Escape Room
Entertainment.
Here’s How to Play Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Escape Room

You can solve the mystery in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or from your very own home after the Season 3 premiere

Published
Lauren Piester
Martin Short as Oliver, Steve Martin as Charles and Selena Gomez as Mabel in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

It's time to get out of the building where all those murders are happening. Hulu is celebrating Season 3 of its hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building with a show-themed escape room, allowing fans to put their detective skills to the test and pretend they too host a true crime podcast with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The "limited-time mystery experience" will allow fans to relive some of their favorite moments from the series and solve mysteries as they make their way through hidden bookcase doors and secret passageways. The game will also be peppered with Season 3 Easter eggs.

Here's the plot of the game: "Guests will find themselves on the 10th floor of the Arconia, just outside of Oliver's apartment, where they will be tasked to find a key prop that has suddenly gone missing from Oliver's new show. As the show quickly approaches, it's imperative that the prop is found to avoid a disastrous Broadway debut. Fans will dive deeper into the story as they try to figure out who stole the prop while being taken through Oliver's apartment and secret passageways in the walls of the Arconia."

A hi-res rendering of the Only Murders in the Building escape room
A rendering of the 'Only Murders in the Building' escape room.Hulu
There are three ways to play, and one doesn't require you to even leave your house. From August 11 through 13, fans can visit The Escape Game at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California. From August 14 through 18, anyone from anywhere in the world can play online. Then, from August 18 through 20th, the game will be set up at The Escape Game at the Forum Shops in Las Vegas, Nevada. To play any of the games, RSVP at onlymurdersescapegame.com.

A hi-res rendering of the Only Murders in the Building escape room
A rendering of the 'Only Murders in the Building' escape room.Hulu

The game will begin just a few days after the Season 3 premiere, which finds the podcasters facing yet another murder in the vicinity of their apartment building. This time, the dead guy is Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the famous star of Oliver's (Martin Short) latest play, which also stars Charles (Steve Martin). Mabel (Selena Gomez) isn't in the play, but she's certainly devastated by the death of one of her favorite actors.

Meryl Streep guest stars alongside Rudd, Ashley Park and Jesse Williams, and it's a never-ending parade of twists, turns, and questionable acting performances — from the characters, of course. We'd never disrespect Meryl Streep like that!

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 debuts with two episodes on Hulu on Tuesday, August 8.

