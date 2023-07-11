Bethany Joy Lenz is shedding some light on her past.
In Monday's episode of her Drama Queens podcast, the One Tree Hill star expressed hopes of writing a book about her experience in an undisclosed cult.
"I was in a cult for 10 years," she told co-hosts Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. "That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that. So there's a lot to tell."
The topic came up as guest Michaela McManus asked if any of the co-hosts would like to add author to their resumes.
While she shared an interest in turning her experiences into a book, Lenz explained why it's easier said than done.
"I think the ADHD has made it really difficult over the years to — I have lots of essays and lots of chapters and things," she said. "But to really commit to putting it all together, I would love to write about my experience."
The actress also expressed feeling "pressure of getting it right."
"Also, I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that," she added. "But I do write. I write all the time."
Lenz played Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. Since then, she has gone on to become a singer and fine artist.
And while OTH may be over, her friendships with the cast including Bush and Morgan have just begun.
"We've known each other for almost two decades now," Bush told Us Weekly in December 2020. "We've been through so many stages of life together. But I think something that we really cherish is just having, interestingly enough, as we've all gotten older, having our friendships deepen even more."
