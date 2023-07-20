‘One of Us Is Lying’ Producer Says She Drove Lyft for Income Just Months After Show Ended
Molly Nussbaum, a writer, producer and WGA strike captain, said that she had to drive for the ride-share service despite her other work, saying: 'That doesn't make any sense'
A writer and executive producer said she was driving for Lyft just months after she finished work on a hit streaming series.
In an interview with The Wrap that took place on the picket line outside Paramount on Wednesday, Molly Nussbaum said that streaming finances don't "make any sense."
"The money that you make on a job has to now last you six, 10, 12, 14 months — and when you don't have residuals coming to help you get through that… I mean, I was an executive producer in April on a hit show for a streaming platform, and I was driving for Lyft in December," Nussbaum, who is also a WGA strike captain, said. "That doesn't make any sense. It's not good."
Nussbaum most recently worked on Disney's Daredevil reboot and was also an co-executive producer on the Peacock series One of Us Is Lying. She believes that better residuals from streaming services is a fair ask, she said.
"I believe that what we're asking for is fair. We want our fair share in the wealth that we create for these billion dollar companies. I care a lot about residuals and making sure that streaming residuals reflect the wealth we are generating," Nussbaum said.
The outlet also asked Nussbaum if she might support reducing the salaries of CEOs and reallocating the funds to pay writers and actors, as others on strike have suggested.
"When I look at the numbers, I feel like that's where you can make some cuts and reallocate some funds," she said. "If we are creating this much profit, this much revenue for your companies, why is it all going to the people at the top? Why is it all going to the shareholders who have not been the people creating that wealth for you?"
Nussbaum also advocated for structural changes within the system, such as creating larger writers' rooms and not having writers on sets.
"We need to see real changes in our contract that addresses the changes that have happened in the streaming model: short-term work, mini rooms, not sending writers to set production," she said. "These are diminishing our work and diminishing our power. We need to address these problems now, because we won't get a second chance."
