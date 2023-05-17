One Direction’s Liam Payne Says He’s 100 Days Sober

Liam Payne is opening up about his sobriety journey.
"I feel amazing," the former One Direction crooner told iFL TV at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight in London over the weekend, noting that he's been sober for over 100 days. "I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. So, I'm super happy."
The "Polaroid" singer went on to reveal that he's also working on new music, "which is quite fun," and that he's planning on touring in the future.
He continued: "It's been good. So, I'm excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour, which is unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it for a little bit. But I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans and get about it. It's gonna be fun."
Payne previously opened up about his sobriety during a June 2021 episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, telling host Steven Bartlett that seeing pictures of himself on a boat "all bloated out" made him rethink his lifestyle.
"It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem… I call it pills-and-booze face," the former X Factor competitor said. "My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. And I just didn't like myself very much, so then I made a change."
Payne explained that although he doesn't "blame anybody," being in One Direction at the height of their worldwide fame seemingly opened the door for a lifestyle revolving around partying — even if that meant having a "party for one."
"But it feels to me like, when we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room. And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar," the LP1 artist continued. "Then you look back how long you've been drinking for, you're like, ‘Jesus Christ, that's a long time,' even for someone as young as I was. It was wild."
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.
