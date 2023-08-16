Olympic Swimmer Helen Smart Dies at Age 43 - The Messenger
Olympic Swimmer Helen Smart Dies at Age 43

The Olympian swam for Team Great Britain in the '90s and won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1998

Thea Glassman
Helen Smart, a former Olympic swimmer who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, has died. She was 43.

Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, where Smart served as principal after retiring from swimming, posted the news on Facebook, paying tribute to the athlete and educator.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs Helen Smart," Alison Halliwell, the Chair of Governors, wrote. "Our heart-felt condolences are sent to Helen’s family at this very difficult time."

Helen Smart
Helen SmartWorsley Mesnes Community Primary School/Facebook

Halliwell added that updates and information will be posted when and if they are available. "I know this news will be a shock and cause great sadness to our community," she said.

Smart's husband Craig Smart commented in a message below the post, thanking everybody for their well wishes.

"She loved the school, staff, children and parents so much," he wrote. "I hope you all keep learning like champions. Please learn from this and live your best life, no regrets, take lots of photos, make memories and keep smiling just like Helen always did!” 

The Olympian swam for Team Great Britain in the '90s and won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1998. She took home silver medals at the World and European Championships.

No cause of death has been announced but The New York Post reports that it was "sudden."

