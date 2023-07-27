Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Wife Meghan Are Expecting Their First Baby

Caeleb Dressel is ready to dive into fatherhood.

That's because the Olympic swimmer and his wife Meghan Dressel just announced that they are expecting their first child together in February 2024.

"Mom and Dad," Caeleb wrote on Instagram Wednesday with a photo of his wife holding sonogram pictures. "(It's OK, you can put comments about my good swimmers)."

Meghan also confirmed the news on social media and documented her journey to finding out she was expecting on June 19.

"Losing our minds!!! And SO HAPPY," she shared on her Instagram Story while holding a positive pregnancy test. "I couldn't believe it and took three tests that day, all VERY positive."

Fast-forward to July 16 when Meghan playfully addressed her changing wardrobe. "Part bump part bloat," she joked online, "but it's officially stretchy pants only time!"

After the news was announced, many Olympians expressed their excitement in the comments section. "Still crying! So happy for you guys," Ryan Lochte wrote, while Katie Ledecky added, "So happy for you two."

Caeleb became an Olympic gold medalist when he swam for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Games as well as the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Florida native walked away with seven total medals.

While the swimmer didn't qualify for the U.S. world championship team this summer, Caeleb still has nothing but love for the sport that made him a household name.

"I've always loved the sport and how fair it is," he previously told reporters. "I'm proud of myself and the results, believe it or not. I know it's shocking. This is definitely something different. I wouldn't have changed anything about this year."