Olympian Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Andrew East - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Olympian Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Andrew East

'It has been a long road to get here,' East shared on YouTube after finding out his wife is pregnant again

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Olympian Shawn Johnson East reveals she’s pregnant. Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Shawn Johnson has fans flipping out over her happy news.

The Olympic gymnast and her husband Andrew East announced they are expecting their third child this winter. 

"Swipe for a surprise," Johnson wrote on Instagram Wednesday before revealing her baby bump. "@andrewdeast @thebabyeast." 

The couple also confirmed their family news in a YouTube video titled "Try Try Try Again." In the clip, East spoke candidly about his wife's struggle to get pregnant after welcoming daughter Drew and son Jett. 

"We tried for months and months and months," he shared in the clip posted Wednesday. "We got a taste of that emotional roller coaster of trying and hoping and thinking we were pregnant and then being disappointed when we weren't."

After 10 months of trying, Johnson discovered in April that she was expecting. 

"There could be a really fun coincidence where the baby is born on my dad's birthday, which will be really special since we just lost him a couple of months ago," East said. "I feel more excited and less nervous." 

Johnson added, "If I don't think about it too much, I'm very excited. If I think about it too much, I get very nervous." 

After experiencing a miscarriage in 2017, Johnson believes this will be her last child. And instead of finding out the sex of their baby early, the couple agreed to wait until he or she is born. 

"I feel like I know it's our last," Johnson told Family Made in an interview published Wednesday. "I feel like our family is complete now."

