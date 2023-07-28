Olympian Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Reveal 3 of Their Kids Were Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller are warning parents about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisioning.

Earlier this month, the couple faced multiple health scares when three of their children were hospitalized.

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub," Morgan shared on Instagram Friday. "Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action, which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER."

According to Morgan, her kids "were on high flow oxygen for over four hours." While everyone is doing much better now, the proud mom noted "it was a terrifying experience" and she's "thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

So what led Morgan to speculate that something could be wrong? While the Miller family has detectors all over their house, none of them went off.

Nonetheless, Morgan said Asher was complaining of an upset stomach and was white as a ghost.

"When I laid him down to look at his stomach, he started to pass out," she wrote in the comments section. "I rushed him to the ER and they ran all the tests which all came back normal. I wrote the nanny to check on the other kids and she said Aksel was starting to have the same symptoms. I notified the nurse and she said if there's ever more than one with the same symptoms, then they check for carbon monoxide poisoning and sure enough, that's what it was."

Earlier in the week, Bode also took to social media to share some advice for parents hoping to not find themselves in a similar situation.

"All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide," the Olympic skier wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Reminder to go test your CO detectors."