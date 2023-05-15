Olivia Wilde Wears White for Wedding Toast During Colton Underwood’s ‘Perfect’ Weekend

Olivia Wilde is wild about this love story.

Over the weekend, the actress traveled to Napa, Calif., to participate in Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's wedding ceremony.

"Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast," Wilde wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "The grooms approved."

For the special day, Wilde opted for a backless white dress from Nili Lotan. She completed the look with a matching parasol.

Although guests in attendance were the only ones to hear Wilde's toast, Underwood continues to share several highlights from his wedding weekend on Instagram.

Olivia Wilde congratulates Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown during their wedding. (Credit: Instagram/Olivia Wilde)

On Monday, The Bachelor alum posted a montage of photos and video from the celebrations at the Carneros Resort and Spa.

"Peace," he captioned the memories. "What a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families. Thank you for the love and support."

One of those supporters included Chris Harrison, who served as the host of The Bachelor during Underwood's season and was in attendance for the wedding.

After the festivities concluded, Harrison reflected on watching his friend complete his journey to finding love.

"Congratulations Colton and Jordan!" he wrote on Instagram on Monday. "We were honored to be there for this spectacular celebration of love. Like I said at the wedding, I finally completed my job."

To hear more from the wedding weekend, listen to Harrison's The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever on Tuesday.