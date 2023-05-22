Olivia Rodrigo Says New Album Is ‘Close to Being Done’ 2 Years After ‘Sour’

Olivia Rodrigo officially has new music on the horizon.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the 20-year-old singer confirmed that her sophomore project is close to being completed.

"The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," Rodrigo wrote.

In the post, the "Good 4 U" singer also celebrated the two-year anniversary of her debut album Sour, which snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and stayed there for five weeks when it was released in 2021.

"Oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today," she wrote. "No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life."

Rodrigo also reflected on the album's anniversary in her newsletter Sunday, writing that "[Sour] will always be so special to me and I'm so grateful to you guys for embracing it the way you have."

"I'm taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since SOUR and looking forward to all the things to come," she concluded.

This is not the first tease of the artist's new music, though — in Nov. 2022, Rodrigo released a fan message via Spotify Wrapped that hinted at new songs in the works.

"I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I'm so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I'm sending so much love your way and thank you again!" she shared.

In January, Rodrigo also teased her new sound with an Instagram Story post featuring Sour co-writer and producer Dan Nigro. In the clip, the pair played an unknown piano track, suggesting new music from Rodrigo.