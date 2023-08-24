Just weeks ahead of the release of her rock-inspired, sophomore album Guts, pop star Olivia Rodrigo shared some details of her life in a new feature with The New York Times published Thursday.

Since skyrocketing into the spotlight with her 2021 smash hit "drivers license," the singer has spent the time since attempting to find some normalcy — and that includes a battle many New Yorkers must endure.

The NYT reports Rodrigo took a poetry class at the University of Southern California as well as secured an apartment in New York, where she was met with a case of bedbugs.

Following her newfound success in the last two years, Rodrigo told the publication she "had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be."

Because of that pressure, "maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have — dated people that I shouldn't have," said Rodrigo, alluding to lyrics about a toxic boyfriend on her most recent song "Vampire."

Much of the new album is "about reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realizing the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with," she said.

One of the new songs is titled "Making the Bed," and no, it's not about bedbugs. It's described by the Times as "an atmospheric ballad about reckoning with her own decisions" that "emerged when Rodrigo grieved that she'd never have a normal childhood."

Guts is scheduled for a Sept. 8 release.