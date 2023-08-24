Singer Olivia Rodrigo Battled Bedbugs in Her New York Apartment - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Singer Olivia Rodrigo Battled Bedbugs in Her New York Apartment

In a new profile, the singer also revealed that she kept busy taking a poetry class at the University of Southern California

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Olivia RodrigoEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

Just weeks ahead of the release of her rock-inspired, sophomore album Guts, pop star Olivia Rodrigo shared some details of her life in a new feature with The New York Times published Thursday.

Since skyrocketing into the spotlight with her 2021 smash hit "drivers license," the singer has spent the time since attempting to find some normalcy — and that includes a battle many New Yorkers must endure.

The NYT reports Rodrigo took a poetry class at the University of Southern California as well as secured an apartment in New York, where she was met with a case of bedbugs.

Following her newfound success in the last two years, Rodrigo told the publication she "had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be."

Because of that pressure, "maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have — dated people that I shouldn't have," said Rodrigo, alluding to lyrics about a toxic boyfriend on her most recent song "Vampire."

Much of the new album is "about reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realizing the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with," she said.

One of the new songs is titled "Making the Bed," and no, it's not about bedbugs. It's described by the Times as "an atmospheric ballad about reckoning with her own decisions" that "emerged when Rodrigo grieved that she'd never have a normal childhood."

Read More

Guts is scheduled for a Sept. 8 release.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.