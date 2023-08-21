Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Candid About Her Own ‘Health Issues’ After Mom’s Death - The Messenger
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Gets Candid About Her Own ‘Health Issues’ After Mom’s Death

'Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay,' Lattanzi shared in an Instagram video

Mike Vulpo
Singer Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi on the red carpet the Premiere Of Syfy’s “Dead 7” at Harmony Gold on April 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Redmond/WireImage

Chloe Lattanzi is vowing to take care of her health more than a year after her mom Olivia Newton-John died of cancer.

In a new Instagram video, Lattanzi provided a glimpse into her wellness journey as she grieves the loss of her mother. 

"Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay," she said in an Instagram post Sunday. "If I have forgotten to return your calls — I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I've stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself."

"One of my mom's biggest messages was, 'Take care of you. If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else,'" Lattanzi continued. "After the walk I'm going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honor my mind, body and spirit because I'm developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body."

On Oct. 8, Lattanzi is set to participate in Olivia's Walk for Wellness. Held in Australia, the charity event raises funds for wellness programs that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive.

As Lattanzi continues honoring her mom's legacy, she hopes people will give her grace as she navigates this chapter in her journey. 

"I haven't been consistent with myself, and I haven't been taking care of myself," she said. "So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I'm going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else."

She added, "We never know what someone's inner world really looks like. Please take care of you, and your capacity for healing others and being more powerful than you ever could have imagined will follow. Take it easy. Take it slow. Easy does it, darlings."

