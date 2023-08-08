Olivia Newton-John: A Life in Pictures on the First Anniversary of Her Death

It’s been one year since we lost the beautiful ray of sunshine that was Olivia Newton-John. The British-born Australian pop sensation took the world by storm when she stepped onto the screen in that black leather outfit and permed ‘do as Sandy in the movie musical Grease. She went on to have a highly successful music career with 15 top-ten singles, including five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The four-time Grammy winner gave us hits like “Have You Never Been Mellow,” and “Physical,” and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Here’s a look at her life in photos, from her early years and first big break to her decades of stardom and charity work later in life. We're still hopelessly devoted to her.

Early life

Olivia Newton-John in 1965. GAB Archive/Redferns

Born in Cambridge, England in 1948, Olivia Newton-John moved to Melbourne, Australia with her family at the age of 5. Her budding musical talent presented itself early, and at the age of 14, the young singer formed an all-girl group called Sol Four. Newton-John also had a knack for acting, starting with high school plays and landing roles on local TV shows. In 1965, she won a TV talent contest singing "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses." The grand prize was a trip to Great Britain.

A dynamic duo

Singing duo Pat Carroll and Olivia Newton-John, aka Pat and Olivia, on the River Thames in 1966. Wattie/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A lot happened for Newton-John in Britain. She recorded her first single, and teamed up with fellow Aussie friend Pat Carroll to form the duo Pat and Olivia, which toured throughout Europe. When Carroll was forced to return to Australia after her visa expired, Newton-John continued pursuing a solo career.

Engagement to Bruce Welch

Olivia Newton-John and her then-fiancé, guitarist Bruce Welch of The Shadows, in 1970. Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1968, Newton-John got engaged to her then-producer Bruce Welch, who was also a co-writer for her song, "Please, Mr. Please." But the two never married and Newton-John broke off the engagement five years later.

Recruited by Toomorrow

Toomorrow — Benny Thomas, Olivia Newton-John, Karl Chambers and Vic Cooper — in 1970. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Newton-John got recruited to join the Monkees-style band Toomorrow, and in 1970 the group starred in a self-titled sci-fi musical with an accompanying soundtrack. However, nothing much came of it and the group dissolved soon after.

A working relationship with Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard performing with Olivia Newton-John in 1972. Monitor Picture Library/Avalon/Getty Images

Newton-John had a close relationship with British music legend Cliff Richard, often singing on his TV variety show and even joining his tour as a backup singer.

Eurovision

Olivia Newton-John performs 'Long Live Love' during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. Frank Barrett/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Definitely a career stepping stone, Newton-John represented the U.K. at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. She placed fourth overall, with Swedish band ABBA (you may have heard of them?) winning the competition with their hit, “Waterloo.”

Her iconic 'Grease' role

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in a scene from the film 'Grease', 1978. Paramount/Getty

Fresh off a move to the U.S., Newton-John landed the role of Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko in the 1978 hit musical Grease. The film was a huge success, cementing Newton-John's place as a household name. It also was the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Newton-John and Travolta.

'Olivia!'

Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, and ABBA in the 1978 special 'Olivia!' Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images

In 1978, Newton-John starred in her own TV special, backed by special musical guests ABBA and Andy Gibb, with whom the Aussie starlet had close working relationships.

They call it 'Xanadu'

Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton-John at the 52nd Academy Awards in 1980. Saxon/IMAGES/Getty Images

The actress made a return to the big screen in 1980’s Xanadu, which would be musical film legend Gene Kelly’s last movie. A campy, roller disco cult favorite, the film was a box office disappointment, but the soundtrack became a huge hit and was certified double platinum in the United States.

Let’s get physical!

Olivia Newton-John performing in the music video for her single, 'Physical,' 1981. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1981, Newton-John went against her perceived good girl persona and released her single "Physical," featuring some suggestive lyrics and an accompanying music video that capitalized on the current aerobics craze. The catchy tune was banned by some radio and TV stations for being too sexual, which Newton-John laughed about later, saying it’s "like a lullaby." "Physical" was the singer’s fifth No. 1 single and turned out to be her most successful song overall.

Going for the gold

Olivia Newton-John and Lionel Richie at the 25th Grammy Awards in 1983. She won Video of the Year for 'Physical,' and he won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for 'Truly.' Bettmann / Contributor

Newton-John collected numerous awards throughout her career, including four Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Awards, and CMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974, to name a few. Newton-John walked so Taylor Swift could run. Not only did Newton-John successfully bridge the genre gap between country and pop music, but she also held the Guinness World Record for the shortest gap between number 1 albums by a female artist (154 days between If You Love Me, Let Me Know, and Have You Never Been Mellow). The 45-year record was broken by Taylor Swift in 2020 with her albums folklore and evermore which were released 140 days apart.

Marriage to Matt Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John and Matt Lattanzi in 1983. Barry King/WireImage

Newton-John has Xanadu to thank for her first marriage. It was on set that she met Matt Lattanzi, a dancer in the film, and the couple married in 1984. They were married for 11 years and had one daughter, Chloe, before announcing their separation in 1995. They divorced the following year.

She loved animals

Olivia Newton-John poses with a Laughing Kookaburra at a children's benefit in 1989. George Rose/Getty Images

Music wasn’t Newton-John’s only passion. Animals played a big role in her life, with the star stating at one point she “had seven horses, nine dogs, and a bunch of cats, and chickens.” It’s no surprise Newton-John spent many years as a dedicated environmental and animal rights activist, filming documentaries and even bringing awareness through music like the self-written “The Promise (The Dolphin Song)."

Patrick McDermott

Olivia Newton-John and then-boyfriend Patrick McDermott in 2005. SGranitz/WireImage

Newton-John had an on-again off-again relationship with cameraman Patrick McDermott for nearly nine years throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. McDermott vanished in 2005 after never returning from a fishing trip off the California coast. An investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard determined he was lost at sea.

Marriage to John Easterling

Olivia Newton-John and her husband John Easterling in 2009. Hannah Mason/WireImage

Newton-John and eco-entrepreneur John Easterling started dating in 2007. They were married a year later in a spiritual Incan ceremony in Peru, with a legal ceremony shortly after.

A 30-year cancer battle

John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John at the 2013 gala for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre in Melbourne. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

In 1992, Newton-John announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2013, the cancer had metastasized beyond her breasts, and by 2017 she had Stage 4 cancer in her spine. Her fight spurred her to become an advocate for herself and other people with cancer. In 2012, she opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Walking the Great Wall

Olivia Newton-John before beginning the 21-day 'Great Walk to Beijing 2008' trek along The Great Walk of China. Guang Niu/Getty Images

Newton-John led a trek along the Great Wall of China in 2008 to raise funds for a cancer research center. Celebrities, athletes and cancer survivors all participated in the 228-kilometer trek, ending up in Beijing just ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Annual Wellness Walk in Melbourne

John Easterling, Olivia Newton-John, and Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi attend the 2019 Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run. Sam Tabone/WireImage

One of the many ways Newton-John’s cancer research center raised funds and awareness has been through the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run. The 2023 edition will take place on October 8.

Her final appearances

Olivia Newton-John at the "Property of Olivia Newton-John" auction event in 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

One of Newton-John’s last public appearances was in 2019 at an auction of her personal items, including the iconic leather jacket and form-fitting pants she wore as Sandy in Grease. A portion of the proceeds benefited the ONJ Cancer Centre. In 2020, Newton-John was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her contributions to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

On August 8, 2022, her husband announced via social media that Newton-John had died. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” Easterling wrote.