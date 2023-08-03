Olivia Munn Opens Up About Postpartum Body Insecurities 20 Months Later

Olivia Munn is getting candid about life after having a baby.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share her experience seeing other moms "snapback" after giving birth, alongside a photo of herself posing in a mirror in her "pre-baby jean shorts."

"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts," the Magic Mike star shared. "My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months. I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."

A snapback, as many new moms commonly refer to it, refers to getting a pre-pregnancy body back as quickly as possible.

"But I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back," Munn explained. "I have more energy now too... that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back."

Munn welcomed her son Malcolm Hiệp with John Mulaney back in November 2021.

The actress has previously spoken out about her experience with body image after giving birth, sharing in 2022 that she "only [has] love" for her postpartum body.

"My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it," she captioned an Instagram video of her rocking her son. "The postpartum road is rough, but it's so worth it."