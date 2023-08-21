Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Is the No. 1 Song in the U.S.

"Rich Men North of Richmond," the viral sensation by singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony, is now the No. 1 song in the United States.

After circulating around various social media channels, the track was officially released on August 11. Billboard reports it garnered 17.5 million streams and sold 147,000 downloads in the week following its release, pushing it to the No. 1 position on iTunes and subsequently the Hot 100 chart. The YouTube video currently has 30 million views.

With this achievement, Anthony is the first artist to ever launch atop the list with no prior chart history in any form.

Anthony's distinctive voice and the song's lyrical content has clearly resonated with people around the country. The track critiques the state of the world, wealth disparity, sex trafficking, welfare distribution, inflation and much more.

"The hopelessness and frustration of our times resonate in the response to this song," Anthony told Billboard. "The song itself is not anything special, but the people who have supported it are incredible and deserve to be heard."

For the second time in history, three country songs occupy the Hot 100 chart's top 3 spots. "Rich Men North of Richmond" is followed by Luke Comb's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night."

Before his overnight fame, Anthony lived in a $750 camper he bought off Craigslist in Farmville, Virginia. Following his success, he's been offered and refused an array of record deals, though he will soon perform at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival.