Oliver Anthony Clarifies Controversial ‘Welfare’ Lyric in ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

Following his historic rise to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, viral sensation Oliver Anthony felt the need to address the controversy around one of the lyrics featured in his song "Rich Men North of Richmond."

On Friday, Anthony uploaded a video to YouTube titled "It's a pleasure to meet you - part 2," where he called out the politicization of his song by both conservatives and the left, particularly emphasizing the use of the song at this week's Republication presidential debate.

"I wrote that song about those people," he said, referring to the candidates. "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I'm one of them."

Then, Anthony felt "compelled to address" the left, specifically the pushback and critics claiming his song is punching down at the poor.

"If you listen to my other music, it's obvious that all of my songs that reference class defend the poor," he says.

Anthony acknowledges that "the English language is interpretive so I do understand there may be some people who misunderstood my words in 'Rich Men North in Richmond.'"

In the song, Anthony sings, "Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare/ Well, God, if you're 5'3" and you're 300 pounds/ Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds."

He now says the lyrics are actually about "the inefficiencies of the government because of the politicians within in that are engulfed in bribes and extortion." Anthony also recalls "a news article I read earlier this summer that adolescent kids in Richmond are missing meals over the summer because their parents can't afford to feed them and they're not in school to eat cafeteria lunch."

Oliver Anthony has pushed back against criticism and co-opting of his viral hit. Oliver Anthony Music/YouTube

Anthony then references a 2016 study that showed that 22.6% EBT grocery bills are spent on junk foods, soda and candy.

"That's not the fault of those people," says Anthony. "Welfare only makes up a small percentage of our budget. We can fuel a proxy war in a foreign land but we can't take care of our own. That's all the song is trying to say. It's just saying that the government takes people that are needy and dependent and makes them needy and dependent."

Anthony says that if it's what he has to do to keep his intentions clear, "I will dissect the lyrics of all my songs if that's what I need to do."