For decades in Hollywood, actors playing married couples were not allowed to be in the same bed on-screen.

Old Hollywood's Motion Picture Production Code — commonly called the Hays Code after William Hays — had its grip on Hollywood from (roughly) 1930 to 1968. A list of on-screen morality mandates for movie directors included very short kisses (no more than three seconds), no positive depictions of divorce or adultery and characters in separate beds at all times.

The separate beds on-screen rule also applied to actors who were actually married in real life (and who theoretically already slept in the same bed at home). Bed sizes above a twin were prohibited from movie sets. For 1934's The Thin Man, the characters initially shared a bed. But for the 1936 sequel After the Thin Man, the characters were separated into two twin-size beds.

Famously, Lucy and Ricky of I Love Lucy were portrayed by actual married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. For most of the beloved show's six seasons, they were shown as sleeping in separate beds — sometimes very far apart.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in bed in the pilot episode of television series 'I Love Lucy', 1951. CBS/Getty Images

There were a few outliers who managed to get away with one-bed scenes. Before I Love Lucy premiered in 1951, there was 1947's 15-minute weekly sitcom Mary Kay and Johnny, which is considered to have presented the first depiction of a couple in the same bed, according to the Television Academy. Mary Kay and Johnny Stearns were also a real-life couple.

So how did Mary Kay and Johnny get away with sharing a bed on-screen (and also showing the first on-screen pregnancy) during the Hays Code days? The answer comes down to math: When Mary Kay and Johnny aired, there were only about 35,000 TVs were in use, while I Love Lucy would air on 15 million screens — heightening the stakes for production companies.

The first couple to share a bed in a major television production is debated across the internet, however, 1955's ABC sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet seems to be the actual first, with one episode heavily centering their sleeping arrangements. Later, 1964's Bewitched, followed shortly after by The Munsters that same year, would also chip away at Hollywood's bed standards.

The Hays Code was continuously challenged as the years went on, as foreign content became more risqué, outpacing American films and drawing mainstream attention.

When Frank Sinatra won an Oscar for The Man With The Golden Arm, a film about drug addiction that directly challenged the Hays Code, Hollywood felt the reigns loosening. The code was abolished in 1968, and the rating system used now was adopted.