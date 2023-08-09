Taryn Manning has come out as a Donald Trump supporter... again.
The Orange Is the New Black actress praised the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted former president of the United States in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, sharing a montage of Trump clips set to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
"I am sick of hiding my truth," she started in the caption. "I'll never work again in sh-- Hollywood. They canceled me. My whole life has been dedicated to this craft for NOTHING. Humiliated. Most abusive life I've endured. You were so blaming everyone but yourself. And you discreetly and in secret love him too. Period. Deal with it."
"Crazy to think you can cancel a sovereign human. Who the f are you? Seriously," she continued. "My Father gave me the right to LIVE. And you can't take that from me ever! I win. If I told you the number of agents and managers who love him, you would barf.
"I love you, Donny. In all your mistakes and the tool you are, you’re my hero. The most un-racist human on this planet. The lies they speak about you hurt. Everything was good when you were the leader of the FREE WORLD. I love you, America 🇺🇸 Thank you for my life! Thank you, Father God. Protect us all," added Manning, who has previously gone to bat for Trump.
Since announcing his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November, Trump was named in his third criminal indictment last week, this time tied to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
