How Offset Went From Whitney Houston Backup Dancer To Half of One of Rap’s Power Couples

"I been a star since a lil kid," he once joked about his early days as a dancer

Published |Updated
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
JWPlayer

Former Migos member and Cardi B's husband Offset didn't get his first start as a rapper — he was a young dancer when he was chosen to be in Whitney Houston's 2002 "Whatchulookinat" music video. "I been a star since a lil kid," he joked about the video with James Corden in 2021.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, told Variety that his mother encouraged him: "My mama pulled up like, 'Hey, when the music plays, dance!' I’m like 8 years old and I get picked to be in a Whitney video."

You can catch the young Offset in the grey suit, standing out from the other young male dancers who are wearing black. He'd also go on to book a music video for TLC.

Offset recently embarked on a solo career, after losing longtime friend and fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a Houston bowling alley shooting in November. For his interview with Variety in anticipation of his first solo album, Offset reflected on where he came from and how he got his start, to shed light on where he hopes to go.

"I started off as a child doing this sh-t on accident," he told the publication. "I always think of my past to remind myself, 'This sh-t is gonna be fine.'"

Offset wasn't the first person to bring attention to his early days as a backup dancer pre-rap career: his mother tepidly opened up about her son's start in the industry to the New York Times in 2018, with the Times noting that she'd mentioned his dancing gigs in Offset's "absence," and didn't say more because he had an "image to protect."

Offset attends the Offset &quot;54321&quot; single release party at Revel on August 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Offset attends the Offset "54321" single release party at Revel on August 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Prince Williams/Wireimage

Offset later embraced the fun info, reportedly posting a photo of Houston and his eight-year-old self on set for the video the next day. Though often in the popular conversation because of he and Cardi B's relationship ups and downs, Offset has maintained his popularity as a rap artist after the breakup of Migos.

He and Cardi B also share a five year old daughter, turning their power couple into a budding power trio. "We're a powerhouse at this point — icon status," he told Variety of his family with Cardi. "We believe in God. We believe in family. We're always going to keep winning."

