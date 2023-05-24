Offset Praises His ‘Powerhouse’ Relationship with Cardi B as He Prepares to Go Solo
The Migos rapper discusses being "icon status" with his wife as he embarks on his full-fledged solo career.
Cardi B and Offset remain quite the team.
As the rappers continue growing their respective careers, both of the proud parents say they are also committed to building a long-lasting relationship.
"She always got my back, right or wrong," the Migos rapper told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. "We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife so I want to make sure she win."
And while the couple is known for PDA-filled red carpet appearances and NSFW Instagram posts, Offset revealed that their biggest priorities are what happens away from the cameras.
"We are a great team," he shared. "We're a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We're always going to keep winning."
That seems to be the case as the pair prepares to kick off summer. On Monday, Cardi joined Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched with Starco Brands, to introduce a new lime flavor in Los Angeles.
As for Offset, he's hard at work on a new album that could set him up for a brand-new chapter.
"This is me going full-fledged into my solo career," he teased. "The objective is to do it fully and smash s— and f— the game up as a solo artist. I'm coming through, bustin' through the door. It's all set, my next chapter. It's my time."
Along for the ride is his wife, who continues to be one of his biggest cheerleaders — as well as her own solo act.
"What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family," she told Variety. "It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."
