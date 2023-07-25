According to Offset, there are "no problems" between him and his wife Cardi B after he publicly accused her of cheating on him.
The Migos alum leaned into the speculation in a spoof with Jamie Lee Curtis. In it, a version of himself addresses his and Cardi's issues while announcing new music.
In the clip shared on the rapper's official Twitter page, the Curtis and Offset recreated a 1988 interview between James Brown and CNN that was filmed a day after he was released on bond after allegedly assaulting his wife and firing a gun at a car she was riding in.
The Oscar-winning actress, playing a news anchor, asked Offset, "Your fans are saying that there's a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B."
- Rappers Cardi B and Offset Hint at Relationship Drama in New Song ‘Jealousy’
- Offset and Cardi B’s ‘Jealousy’ Video: All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
- Cardi B Responds to Offset Publicly Accusing Her of Cheating
- Offset Praises His ‘Powerhouse’ Relationship with Cardi B as He Prepares to Go Solo
- Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Lindsay Lohan Will Be a Great Mom
Offset, channeling the late Godfather of Soul with a wig and 70s-inspired suit, belted out a laugh.
"Okay, you're not gonna answer my f---ing question are you?" asked Curtis.
"There's no problems," said Offset.
Curtis kept grilling the Grammy-winning rapper and said of Cardi, "She seems upset, Offset."
Their banter continued as Offset proclaimed, "I'm out on love," and Curtis noted, "But you didn't really answer my question, Offset."
Quoting a lyric from Brown's 1963 hit single "Prisoner of Love," Offset sang, "Alone from night to night you'll find me," before he ended with, "Let's talk about some music."
Based on the end of the clip, the new music will be released on July 28.
Offset teased the title and wrote alongside the video, which has nearly 3 million views at press time: "Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!"
