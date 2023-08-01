Offset Reflects on Cheating on Cardi B in the Early Days of Their Marriage: ‘I Was Making Bad Decisions’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Offset Reflects on Cheating on Cardi B in the Early Days of Their Marriage: ‘I Was Making Bad Decisions’

He also clarified why he seemingly accused Cardi B of cheating on him earlier this summer

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In a new interview, Offset spoke candidly about cheating and his marriage to Cardi B.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a new Way Up With Angela Yee interview, Offset opened up about cheating on his wife, Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B.

Around the 18-minute mark, Yee asks Offset why men cheat on their wives. He replied thoughtfully, "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space."

He went on, "I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain't really — our communication was good, but... I wasn't saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you'll bump heads when you not communicating. ... We both in the front, center stage, all our business is always public."

The 31-year-old rapper married Cardi B in September 2017 when he was 25 years old.

Read More

"The communication, what it was, I was young, I was on different sh--," Offset went on. "I was on lean and sh--, too. ... I was making bad decisions, not really realizing it's affecting my family, instead of me just thinking I'm on my own."

Eventually, he realized "it's affecting [her], and it's heartbreaking, it's wrong."

Cardi B actually filed for divorce in September 2020 after cheating allegations surrounding Offset surfaced online. The case was dismissed in November 2020.

Earlier this summer, Offset seemingly accused Cardi B of cheating on social media. He also took the time to clarify that he was "just lit" and that he and his wife were just going back and forth.

"I love my wife at the end of the day. She crazy man," he said, adding, the two are "crazy for each other."

Offset and Cardi B have two children together, Kulture and Wave. Offset has three other kids from previous relationships as well.

The two recently released a Baby Boy–themed music video for their song "Jealousy" where they discuss media perceptions and ongoing rumors.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.