Offset Reflects on Cheating on Cardi B in the Early Days of Their Marriage: ‘I Was Making Bad Decisions’

In a new Way Up With Angela Yee interview, Offset opened up about cheating on his wife, Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B.

Around the 18-minute mark, Yee asks Offset why men cheat on their wives. He replied thoughtfully, "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space."

He went on, "I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain't really — our communication was good, but... I wasn't saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you'll bump heads when you not communicating. ... We both in the front, center stage, all our business is always public."

The 31-year-old rapper married Cardi B in September 2017 when he was 25 years old.

"The communication, what it was, I was young, I was on different sh--," Offset went on. "I was on lean and sh--, too. ... I was making bad decisions, not really realizing it's affecting my family, instead of me just thinking I'm on my own."

Eventually, he realized "it's affecting [her], and it's heartbreaking, it's wrong."

Cardi B actually filed for divorce in September 2020 after cheating allegations surrounding Offset surfaced online. The case was dismissed in November 2020.

Earlier this summer, Offset seemingly accused Cardi B of cheating on social media. He also took the time to clarify that he was "just lit" and that he and his wife were just going back and forth.

"I love my wife at the end of the day. She crazy man," he said, adding, the two are "crazy for each other."

Offset and Cardi B have two children together, Kulture and Wave. Offset has three other kids from previous relationships as well.

The two recently released a Baby Boy–themed music video for their song "Jealousy" where they discuss media perceptions and ongoing rumors.