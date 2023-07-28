Offset and Cardi B have released their new collaboration "Jealousy," and the song's music video is stacked with references.

The hip-hop power couple takes the opportunity to brush off speculation about their relationship with an homage to the 2001 film Baby Boy. The two were married in 2017 but faced criticism earlier this summer when Offset publicly accused his wife of cheating. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---," Cardi B responded. "Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me."

For his part, Offset — who rose to fame as one-third of the rap group Migos — recently told Variety he's ready to go "full-fledged into my solo career," adding: "I'm coming through, bustin' through the door. It's all set, my next chapter. It's my time."

Here are a few easter eggs from the "Jealousy" music video:

Jamie Lee Curtis narrates the video's beginning.

Curtis introduces the premise of the music video alongside footage of a helicopter flying over Los Angeles. "There's a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," she says.

The Oscar winner was also featured in the promo for the video in which Offset parodied a 1988 interview between James Brown and CNN that was filmed a day after he was released on bond after allegedly assaulting his wife and firing a gun at a car she was riding in.

The music video is a tribute to the film Baby Boy.

The film, starring Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson and Snoop Dogg, depicts the hardships of gang life, love and loss in South Central Los Angeles and has had a cult following since its release in 2001.

Cardi B and Offset reenact scenes from the movie.

Henson also stars in the video.

The Oscar nominee makes a cameo in "Jealousy" as Cardi B's confidant.

Offset pays a quick tribute to Quavo and Takeoff.

About a minute into the video, a red rug features the images of his fellow Migos rappers, Quavo and Takeoff.

Takeoff was shot and killed last November following an altercation in a Houston bowling alley. He was 28 years old.

The song samples Three 6 Mafia's "Jealous Ass Bitch."

The original track appeared on the hip-hop group's album Underground Vol. 3: Kings of Memphis.

Offset pays tribute to the group in the song. Their "Mafia" chant is at the top of "Jealousy."

All of Offset's children make cameo appearances.

All five of Offset's kids, including his youngest two with Cardi B, appear in the music video. You can spot Jordan, Kody, Kalea, Kulture and Wave Set Cephus riding next to him on bicycles, sitting in their car and playing basketball in the house.