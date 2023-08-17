Octavia Spencer's past comment about urging Britney Spears to get a prenup after announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari is resurfacing just days after the couple separated.

After the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker revealed she was engaged to the Special Ops: Lioness actor in September 2021, she was met with a wide range of comments spanning from "congratulations" to concerns about jumping into marriage – especially considering a judge ruled to end Spears' conservatorship less than a year prior.

"Make him sign a prenup," the Truth Be Told star originally commented under the Instagram announcement.

Days later, Spencer issued a public apology to both Spears and Asghari.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh, not cause pain," she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. "I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love."

Asghari filed for divorce from the eight-time Grammy Award nominee Wednesday, The Messenger confirmed. Spears has hired top Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser while continuing to work with Mathew Rosengart, according to Variety. Rosengart previously made headlines by helping the pop singer get out of the 13-year conservatorship under her dad, Jamie Spears.

Though some reports have suggested that the Hot Seat actor is attempting to revise the couple's prenup as part of a potential settlement, a source told The Messenger that "he can't renegotiate the prenup," adding, "He did sign a prenup before they got married."

The Mississippi native wed Asghari in a star-studded ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in June last year. Some of the A-list guests included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, but her family, including her father Jamie, mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were noticeably absent from the event.