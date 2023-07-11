When the highly anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer films land in theaters on July 21, audiences have to make a decision — do they want to head to Malibu's finest dream house or the storied Los Alamos Laboratory?

If the numbers are any indication, they're ready to do both.

AMC reported, per Variety, that more than 20,000 AMC Stubs members have purchased tickets for a double feature, making it an evening that could last roughly five hours long.

"That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales," Elizabeth Frank, Executive VP Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer of AMC Theatres, said in a statement to the outlet.

As of late June, Barbie was tracking to hit $70 million to $80 million over opening weekend, while Oppenheimer is estimated to pull in roughly $40 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

There's no bad blood between the casts of both films, who have been bolstering one another during the publicity process. On June 29, Barbie star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig showed off their Oppenheimer tickets on Twitter, posing in front of the film's poster.

And Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, offered his own support for the competing film.

"I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling...I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either," he said in a recent interview with La Vanguardia. "My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that's cinema's gain."