NPC Streaming: Everything You Need to Know About the Growing TikTok Trend

If you're on TikTok, you've probably come across videos of Pinkydoll, a creator who has infiltrated the mainstream by NPC livestreaming. You've probably seen clips of her pop popcorn with a hair straightener or heard her signature "ice cream so good" catchphrase — and while it may be confusing or jarring initially, for many, her acting becomes more mesmerizing the longer you watch. But Pinkydoll, real name Fedha Sinon, isn't the only creator hopping on the ever-growing trend. So, what is an NPC? How does NPC livestreaming work, and can it be seen as a fetish?

What is an NPC?

NPC is gamer slang for "non-player character." Similar to what you'd see in games like The Sims or Grand Theft Auto, these characters are not controlled by the player or AI, and they have rote phrases and actions that are determined by the gaming program.

Young people often use the term as an insult or while discussing conspiracy theories about living in a simulation. This is evidenced by the mix of videos that fall underneath the #npc hashtag, which has 9.2 billion views.

What is NPC livestreaming?

On TikTok LIVE, audience members pay for "gifts," which pop up as icons on the screen: ice cream, a microphone, roses, and the like. The person livestreaming will act like a video game character in wait until they see an icon, then respond with repetitive phrases or gestures. It sounds easy, but the best creators get creative with their signature actions, while appropriating aesthetics from sci-fi and anime characters by donning a convincing cosplay outfit. They also perform for hours at a time without breaking character.

TikTok Live TikTok

How much does it pay?

The biggest draw to this trend is the potential compensation, because the icons translate into real money for creators. As soon as Pinkydoll shared that she was making $7,000 a day — along with others reporting high earnings after only a few hours of work — dozens of TikTokers started livestreams of their own.

How is it a fetish?

A fetish refers to an attraction to an inanimate object, some examples including handcuffs or feet. That's why some people find NPC streaming to be sexually suggestive — creators are acting like humanlike dolls, and their audience is able to control their actions by sending gifts.



That's not to say TikTokers are intentionally making fetish content. The platform's community guidelines prohibit sexual activity and sexually explicit content, and many streamers simply view what they're doing as a hobby or a highly effective revenue stream.



A popular NPC creator put it this way in an interview with New York Times: "I don't make my show sexually suggestive at all... I always thought it was just funny and entertaining."

Who are other noteworthy NPC livestreamers?

Though Pinkydoll is having her moment, other creators have been growing their audiences on TikTok.



@Natuecoco, a creator with 1.5 million TikTok followers, has been credited with starting the NPC livestream trend on the app. She, along with another popular creator Cherry Crush TV, sport signature looks: colored wigs, large contacts and elf or animal ears. In a sea of amateurs looking to make a quick buck, these creators know how to fully embody a memorable video game character.

Most recently, internet celebrity Trisha Paytas has also hopped on the trend — and she's performing for audiences that range in the thousands, despite being a novice. Since she earns money through Youtube, OnlyFans, and podcasts, it wouldn't be surprising if she started utilizing NPC livestreaming as another revenue stream.