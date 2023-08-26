It’s ‘Clearly Not True’ That ‘Oppenheimer’ Doesn’t Have Visual Effects, Says Film’s Oscar-Winning VFX Supervisor
Chris Nolan's Oppenheimer, in fact, did feature visual effects. In fact, it had about 200.
Nolan first touted the film as having no CGI (computer-generated imagery) ahead of its July 21 release. Andrew Jackson, who served as Oppenheimer's VFX supervisor, has now clarified that claim.
"Some people have picked that up and taken it to mean that there are no visual effects, which is clearly not true," Jackson said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things," such as CGI and "in-camera" effects.
An example is a scene when J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) helped a group of scientists detonate an atomic bomb while reviving the Trinity Test. The moment took place on July 16, 1945.
Though Jackson said that Nolan "didn't want use any CG simulations of a nuclear explosion," for the scene, they turned to a computer platform to layer smoke and explosion shots, creating the vivid imagery seen on-screen. About 400 layers were used in the film.
"He wanted to be in that sort of language of the era of the film … using practical filmed elements to tell that story," Jackson added of Nolan.
Another objective was for the explosion to look more organic and less staged for perfection, an achievement Nolan described as "a sort of loose artistic interpretation of the ideas rather than an accurate representation of the physics." Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema helmed the charge with 65mm film and IMAX cameras.
Special effects supervisor Scott Fisher oversaw the capturing the grand explosions with IMAX and high-speed cameras.
Per Jackson, "They used four 44 gallon drums of fuel and then some high explosives under that, which sets the fuel alight and launches it into the air."
He later noted, "We had some with really close-up detail of the burning explosion. We had a lot of material that we could layer up and build into something that had the appearance of something much bigger."
Jackson also explains the lighting technicals behind a scene where actors watch the explosion.
"There were some where there was a [practical] explosion in the background and other ones where we added the explosion. … Some of them had like a lighting effect on the actors for the flash as the explosion went off."
In the postproduction phase, the crew used optical color timing instead of digital.
Some of the effects included removing elements from locations that were unrealistic for 1945, as well as practical effects shots.
Despite its timeline, Jackson notes that the storyline is still one of significance.
"The subject of nuclear bombs is something that we worried about in my generation, growing up," said Jackson, who won an Oscar Award for Tenet, another one of Nolan's films.
"We’re on the verge of a revolution in not just our industry, but across the board. I don’t think people have quite grasped the reality of how much is going to change."
