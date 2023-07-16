North West Meets TLC’s Chilli After Dressing Up as the Singer for Halloween  

Talk about a meeting North West won't soon forget.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian's daughter received a big surprise when she was able to spend time with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

"Dreams do come true @therealchilli," Kim wrote on Instagram Sunday with snapshots of the casual meeting.

So why is this hangout so special? For those who don't remember, North and her friends dressed up as the members of R&B trio TLC last Halloween.

As seen on TikTok, North specifically channeled Chilli with long curly hair and an all-black outfit. And while in costume, the 10-year-old and her friends sang along to "No Scrubs" while recreating the looks from the music video.

The special meeting quickly grabbed the attention of fans and even a few family members who were jealous they didn't score an invite.

"What!!!!! And you didn't call me to come over!!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section. "Oh you're in trouble."

Others just couldn't get over how sweet the gesture was. "This is so cute," Kris Jenner wrote. Tamar Braxton added, "I love all this."

It has been a busy summer for TLC, who wrapped their Hot Summer Nights tour with Shaggy on Friday.

While accepting the Legacy Award at Variety's Power of Women event in April, Chilli reflected on the group's longevity and success.

"I have to say that just because you hear many 'no's' does not mean that you don’t have the talent, because you do," she said. "We never stopped believing in ourselves and each other."