Norman Lear Posts Wistful Video Message to Celebrate His Birthday: ‘I am Now a 101-Year-Old Toddler’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Norman Lear Posts Wistful Video Message to Celebrate His Birthday: ‘I am Now a 101-Year-Old Toddler’

The TV icon turned 101 on Thursday and celebrated with a post on Instagram, in which he explained how he's found joy in 'living in the moment'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Norman Lear attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Norman Lear celebrated another birthday milestone with the unmistakable wit and melancholic nostalgia that have defined his iconic career.

The television legend turned 101 on Thursday and, in commemoration, posted a video for his over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

"I've just turned 101 and that is, they tell me, my second childhood," Lear said. "It feels like that in terms of the care I'm getting. I get the kind of care at this age that I see children getting, toddlers getting. I am now a 101-year-old toddler."

Hoards of Lear's celebrity friends and admirers sent their birthday well wishes in the comments, including Judd Apatow, John Mayer, Octavia Spencer and Marisa Tomei.

Read More

"I'm thinking about two little words that we don't think about often enough, we don't pay enough attention to: over and next," Lear continued. "When something is over, it is over. We have the joy and privilege of getting on to the next. If there were a hammock in the middle between those two words, it would be the best way I know of identifying living in the moment." 

In his trademark hat, Lear finished the video by saying, "I am living in that moment now with all of you. Bless all of you and our America."

Later in the day, Lear posted another video in which he responded to striking WGA writers and SAG actors singing the iconic producer "Happy Birthday" on the picket lines.

Lear captioned the video, "After just watching a group of writers and actors on both coasts wish me a happy birthday, I can't help but think back to my very first WGA strike in 1960. It was a different America then and has me reflecting on all of the Americas I've known for 101 years."

"What a different time this is," Lear said in the video of the current political climate. "I just pray for a return to that America I grew up with in my first childhood as I reach my second."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.