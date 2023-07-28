Norman Lear celebrated another birthday milestone with the unmistakable wit and melancholic nostalgia that have defined his iconic career.

The television legend turned 101 on Thursday and, in commemoration, posted a video for his over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

"I've just turned 101 and that is, they tell me, my second childhood," Lear said. "It feels like that in terms of the care I'm getting. I get the kind of care at this age that I see children getting, toddlers getting. I am now a 101-year-old toddler."

Hoards of Lear's celebrity friends and admirers sent their birthday well wishes in the comments, including Judd Apatow, John Mayer, Octavia Spencer and Marisa Tomei.

"I'm thinking about two little words that we don't think about often enough, we don't pay enough attention to: over and next," Lear continued. "When something is over, it is over. We have the joy and privilege of getting on to the next. If there were a hammock in the middle between those two words, it would be the best way I know of identifying living in the moment."

In his trademark hat, Lear finished the video by saying, "I am living in that moment now with all of you. Bless all of you and our America."

Later in the day, Lear posted another video in which he responded to striking WGA writers and SAG actors singing the iconic producer "Happy Birthday" on the picket lines.

Lear captioned the video, "After just watching a group of writers and actors on both coasts wish me a happy birthday, I can't help but think back to my very first WGA strike in 1960. It was a different America then and has me reflecting on all of the Americas I've known for 101 years."

"What a different time this is," Lear said in the video of the current political climate. "I just pray for a return to that America I grew up with in my first childhood as I reach my second."