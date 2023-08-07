Before Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out publicly in January, he wanted to tell a handful of people, including co-star and friend Millie Bobby Brown, first. But that was easier said than done.

"I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard," he told Variety in an interview published Monday. "So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.'"

Schnapp revealed she reacted knowingly, saying, "Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!"

While Brown heard the news before most of the world, it was Schnapp's twin sister Chloe who got the coming-out story first.

"She was ecstatic," he said. "She said that she would've hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention. The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, 'Oh, he'll be my best friend.'"

Schnapp then headed to college at the University of Pennsylvania where he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

"Being fully aware of it and just completely, blatantly hiding it, it was really hard," Schnapp revealed. "It just made everything miserable for those months."

Noah Schnapp celebrates his first Pride in New York City on June 25 after coming out publicly as gay earlier that year Noah Schnapp/Instagram

His mother, he explained, eventually came to campus to check on him, which is when he came out to her.

"I couldn't tell her how I was feeling without telling her what the problem was, so just one night at dinner, I was like, 'This is it,'" he said. "She was like, 'Finally, you told me!' She said that she would talk to her friend when I was 12 and be like, 'I know my son is gay. Do I have to ask him? How do I do it?' The friend was like, 'Oh, you just let him be and let him figure it out himself.'"

Schnapp publicly came out in a TikTok in January and referenced his Stranger Things character Will – who came out as gay in Season 4 – in the caption.

The actor wrote, "I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought."