Ben Platt and Noah Galvin celebrated the New York City premiere of their film Theater Camp Monday — and it appears that all their hard work has paid off.

"Honestly, this really was like a big test for us. It was the first time where we were working together in a real capacity," Galvin tells The Messenger on the red carpet outside the film's screening at Metrograph. "And here we are standing strong."

Platt, who proposed to Galvin in November of last year, adds that the two were initially "apprehensive" to be both fiancés and collaborators.

"We are each other's partners, and that's what has to come first," Platt tells The Messenger. "But I think [collaborating] ended up pointing out the things that bring us together in the sense that like, our sensibilities are very similar, and the things that make us laugh are very similar. And what we feel is 'good' is very similar. So it was a nice bonding experience and also took some of the pressure off to be part of a foursome rather than [it] just be the two of us."

In Theater Camp — hitting theaters Friday — audiences are transported to a camp in upstate New York where the drama takes center stage. Platt and Galvin, who star, penned the film's screenplay alongside fellow actor Molly Gordon and director Nick Lieberman.

"The skill that we came out of this process with is the ability to — I mean, [it's] collaboration at its core — but really to be honest with each other and not have our feelings hurt," explains Galvin. "It was a big exercise in letting go of our egos and just meeting each other halfway to make something as good as it could be."

"He can tell me my joke's not funny, and I don't get upset anymore," adds Platt with a laugh, to which Galvin replies: "Exactly. And that's hot!"

The movie, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, follows best friends and drama teachers as they try to keep the camp up and running while they simultaneously make a little onstage magic.

The former Dear Evan Hansen stars say that they are proud of the work that they put forth, especially given their close connection to the theater.

Adds Platt: "The fact that we are these bizarre, weird theater kids and theater nerds — but also that we have such a love for all comedy and comedy collectives and improv and that kind of tone… To take another stab at combining those things and represent people that are often like the squarest and the most earnest, in a way that is a bit biting and eccentric and hopefully authentic, feels very special because we feel that we are them."

Theater Camp is out Friday.