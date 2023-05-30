Noah Galvin ‘Proposed Back’ to Ben Platt 6 Months After Initial Engagement

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt are forging new traditions.
The Broadway-made couple celebrated their engagement once again over Memorial Day weekend as Galvin, 29, popped the question to Platt, 29, who originally proposed last fall.
"He proposed back," wrote the Pitch Perfect alum on his Instagram Story with a photo of his blue-stone engagement ring.
"I said yes," added Platt with a photo of their dog George holding a rose in his mouth, which Galvin shared with a note: "George did the asking."
The pair enjoyed a casual outdoor celebration with friends that included "Groom To Be" sashes, rainbow party hats and a Studio Sweetly cake printed with "Gay Marriage Is Cool."
The couple previously announced their engagement in November 2022 when Platt popped the question to Galvin surrounded by candles and floral arrangements.
"He agreed to hang out forever," wrote Platt on Instagram as Galvin captioned his post, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
The Real O'Neals actor confirmed their relationship in May 2020 shortly after they started to quarantine together in Platt's childhood home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pair was friends for five years before they began dating, during which Galvin temporarily took over the titular role from Platt in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen in 2017. Platt earned a Tony Award for his performance after he originated the character back in 2014, when the musical was in development prior to its Off-Broadway and Broadway runs.
Platt and Galvin most recently appeared together in the movie Theater Camp, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January 2023. They also serve as producers on the movie, which they co-wrote with directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.
