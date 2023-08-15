Noah Galloway Looks Back On Losing His Arm and Leg Nearly 20 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Noah Galloway lives with no excuses.

After joining the United States military in 2003, the Army veteran found himself being called to fight in the Iraq war. But while traveling with the 101st Airborne two years later, Galloway's life changed forever when he lost his left leg above the knee and his left arm above the elbow in an IED attack.

While some would understand if Galloway wanted to stay away from the public eye, he did the exact opposite. With a little help from family, faith and fitness, the military veteran was able to slowly heal and inspire millions with his strength and determination.

"I'm a veteran that lost my arm and leg and I struggled with depression," Galloway exclusively shared with The Messenger. "And when I tell people that living with no excuses isn't that pull yourself up by your bootstraps. It's that there's no excuse not to take care of your mental health and your physical health."

Noah Galloway servies as an official F45 athlete F45 Training

Earlier this month, F45 Training announced that Galloway would be their newest athlete. It's a leadership role the former Dancing With the Stars contestant doesn't take lightly.

"I tell people all the time, 'When I'm in the class, I know I stand out missing an arm and a leg,'" Galloway said. "I go as hard as I can. I am beat after every workout and I love that. That's what I love about being in the F45 class is that you see the person next to you and you push yourself and just go as hard as you can."

One person who was quickly impressed with Galloway's skills was F45 Chief of Athletics Gunnar Peterson. While he's helped train some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Rebel Wilson, the Kardashians and Tom Brady, Peterson instantly gravitated towards Galloway's energy.

"I talked to Noah for two minutes and I told him, 'You just have it. You're the guy,'" Peterson recalled. "There's the 'it' factor and Noah has, the 'it' factor that people can relate to. He's done it and he makes everybody feel at ease the minute he walks in the room."

As F45's newest athlete, Galloway hopes to spread the message that fitness is indeed for everyone, no matter the obstacles they may face.

"I do feel stronger," Galloway proclaimed. "Now I could look back in my life to times before I was injured, maybe I can arguably say I may have been stronger at different times but that doesn't matter. I feel my best."

"When I go to these gyms, I tell people someone in here is gonna be stronger and faster, but the rest of us are gonna push ourselves to be the best we can," he said. "I gotta tell my kids, 'You don't always have to be the best, but always give me your best' and I am at a point in my life where I am very happy with the best that I give."

Within a couple of short weeks, Galloway is already making a difference. He's heard from a variety of F45 customers, including amputees, who need a little extra motivation to accomplish their goals.

"In 20 years, this is a pinnacle moment for me," Galloway said. "I am so happy to be where I am. I love motivating people and it's already started going to gyms and just raising the bar in motivation and doing the workouts. It feels so good to be a part of it."