‘Ninja Turtles’ Teams With Xbox on Pizza-Smelling Controller: How Will ‘Dune’ and Others Respond

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles didn't become one of the most successful franchises by being too choosy. The comic book and late '80s cartoon series have had an array of unusual product tie-ins over the years. In addition to a slew of action figures, backpacks (made to look like a shell!), Halloween costumes, and, hell yes, Trapper Keeper-ready portfolios, some of the products got a little strange.

In 1991 (and for only 20 weeks, apparently), fans of the Turtles and dangerously increased glucose levels could enjoy a "pudding pie" from Hostess coated in a putrid shade of green. (These treats were, it must be said, spectacular.) But that's nothing compared to what the Turtles and Xbox have baked up this time.

As has been reported in actual news outlets and not just blogs for elder millennials with maturity issues, the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has inspired the manufacture of "pizza-scented" Xbox controllers. Now when you massacre scores of foreign nationals while playing your favorite battle simulator, your fingers will smell of tomato and basil when you're done.

A press release boasts that the controllers themselves are "ooze-green" and have a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of pizza. There are four limited-edition options, one named for each of the pizza-loving, crime-fighting, sewer-dwelling youth. Fans are encouraged to enter a social media sweepstakes to win one rather than bidding on eBay, which is where 90% of these will likely end up.

Surely you have questions. And ones beyond, "So I want the Donatello or the Michelangelo?" Luckily the good folks at IGN investigated the biggie: "Does it really smell like pizza???!?" They got their hands on one and put their schnozzolas to work.

Now, here's the thing: with the current SAG-AFTRA strike, film and television actors are forbidden by their union from promoting their upcoming work. As such, the movie studios are scrambling to come up with alternate ways of getting the word out about their products.

While there was some chatter that Dune: Part Two might be delayed because of the ongoing labor dispute, for now the second chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic remains on schedule for November 3. But if Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler can't hit the talk show campaign trail, the studio needs to pivot. Now, if my source is correct on this (and my source was myself in the shower 10 minutes ago), all the big movies are going to do the logical thing and follow the Ninja Turtles' lead.

Any minute now, Warner Bros. will announce a similar alliance with Playstation. Given the film's autumn release, it makes perfect sense for their game controller to have a Pumpkin Spice Melange scent. Due to state laws, inhaling the vapors won't give you life-extending or mind-enhancing powers, but it will smell nice.

Timmy won't need that plug in his nose once his gaming room has the pleasing new "Dune"-branded smell Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Similarly, when Ridley Scott's Napoleon is released later in November, Apple Original Films and Nintendo will release a new Switch in the colors of the French flag bursting with the scent of vanilla, custard, a few shaved almonds and trace elements of a single espresso bean. (FYI, today I learned that in Australia, the Napoleon includes passion fruit icing, which sounds incredible.)

Once again proving his hardcore bonafides, Martin Scorsese ditched video games entirely and will release a softbound book called One Hundred Intermediate-Level Sodukus reeking of crude oil for a Killers of the Flower Moon tie-in.

Scorsese's knowledge of film history really shines through here. When The Wild One was released in 1953, the studio made leather-scented hula hoops that sent society into a moral panic. Back in 1939, The Wizard of Oz released lollipop-flavored cup-and-ball games that drove kids into a frenzy. And in 1933, producer Merian C. Cooper caused a sensation when he gave away banana-flavored hoops and sticks at the premiere of King Kong.