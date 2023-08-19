Nina Dobrev's true friends leave memories and paw prints on her heart. In the middle of attending the Coachella Music Festival in 2017, The Vampire Diaries actress received a message from a Southern California shelter with a photo of a half Border Collie, half Aussie Shepherd named Maverick.

"I saw her on the feed and I literally left Coachella to go pick her up," Dobrev exclusively shared with The Messenger. "When she popped up on the feed, it was very special and I needed to go get her."

More than six years later, Dobrev and Maverick remain closer than ever as they travel the world and soak up quality time together.

"She goes everywhere with me," she said with a laugh. "My life revolves around her and not the other way around." Indeed: her puppy love drove her recent partnership with Milk Bone's ongoing “More Dog” campaign and collaboration with streetwear brand OnlyNY to create a line of products for dog owners.

"It's bringing together my two favorite things, which are fashion and dogs," Dobrev said, "but also with functionality."

Read on for more of Dobrev's favorite things — including an unforgettable helicopter ride with Maverick — in The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.

Most memorable weekend with Maverick

All of them. But I recently took her to New York with me and Maverick got to go on her first helicopter ride. She actually was very chill about it. I thought she would be a little bit more afraid or timid, but I had her on her leash. I had her milk-bone collar on and it went seamlessly.

Nina Dobrev and her dog Maverick enjoy a helicopter ride over New York City. Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Her perfect start to the weekend

My perfect weekend morning is sleep in and when I wake up, Maverick comes in to nozzle onto my chest like a human and puts her paws on top of me. She's a tiny little human. I love it. We wake up at our leisure. I throw on the dog leash. We go out to get a coffee together, go on her walk and then go to the dog park probably. I listen to music in my airpods and just walk around the city.

Favorite weekend treats

I'll do a yoga class usually on Sunday morning. But a late morning, like 11 a.m. I also like either pizza or pad thai on Sunday.

Indoors or outdoors

It's hard because some weeks are so busy and so crazy that all I want to do is just stay at home and just order in and only leave the house to walk Maverick. Then some weekends, if it's been a little slower, all you want to do is go out and do something with a friend. I'd probably pick outdoors and go to the beach or just be in nature. I'm lucky because my home is surrounded by nature. Even when I'm home, It feels like that but I make an effort to take Maverick on a hike or go to the beach. She loves the sand and Milk-Bone had made these bags where you could put all the treats in the bag and connect things to a dog bag or the water bowl. You can go to the beach and she just goes crazy. She just zooms back and forth on the beach like a psychopath.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrate the Fourth of July with Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller. Nina Dobrev/Instagram

A recent ideal weekend

I spent July 4 with my friends Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller and a group of us at their home in Idaho. And Maverick was with us actually. It was pretty special. It was friends, family, my puppy. We got to jump in the lake, go on hikes. It was a really special July 4th. We got to watch the fireworks together. Maverick didn't like that part so much.