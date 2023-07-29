When you look at Nicole Ari Parker's life and career, it's the stuff of Hollywood (and Instagram) dreams: a loving husband (actor Boris Kodjoe), a busy career (currently stars in And Just Like That...) and two thriving teens.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, the actress opened up about what it actually takes to pull all of that off on a daily basis. Her secret to juggling it all? Post-it Notes.

"I think time management is great," Parker says about the family's Post-it Notes calendar. The actress, who recently teamed up with the brand for their "Think Loud Sweepstakes" focused on celebrating everyday wins, also uses the colorful reminders in other ways.

"I have motivational commands for my kids. Motivational, but also get it done. On my son's door I say 'Champions make there be'," she shares. "I motivate myself in my business. Even though I'm a grown up I still have to like make sure I'm okay. There are all the things that are superficial but crucial to our job, so I have to stay grounded. I really, really, really use my Post-it Notes for my spiritual self-care reminders."

Being rooted in real things is a running theme in her and Kodjoe's household. While the two come from very different backgrounds (he grew up in a rural part of Germany and she grew up in Baltimore), they share a values system rooted in a "simple" life at home.

"There's no craziness going on in our house. Like dinnertime is dinnertime, and then you clear your plate," Parker says. "None of that [Hollywood] sensibility in the house."

Read on for more from Parker — from the unforgettable moment she had with her dad to making a healthy marriage work in Hollywood — in The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.

Inside her and Kodjoe's nearly 20-year marriage

We are totally regular married people. We fight, we make up. We make an effort to rekindle if we're both in work mode. We surprise each other — all the things the book says, we do. But I think the thing that really keeps us together for so long is that we want to be married to each other. I get on his nerves. He gets on my nerves. We hit walls and have been like, "I don't know." But no, I want to be married to him. We want to make it work. I looked at him yesterday and I was like: we made people those two right there [the couple's children, daughter Sophie, 18, and son Nico, 16]. They are amazing people and they're going out into the world. I'm so glad we didn't break up. It is so epic.

Her perfect morning weekend

I'm in a hotel room in a faraway place. It's Saturday morning and my husband and I are waking up and we can hear the ocean and we literally realize we have nothing to do and nowhere to go. We were just in Turks and Caicos for our anniversary and we did nothing except that. It was the best. It was overdue and it was the best and we just laughed the whole time. Are we going on the little tour? Nope. Are gonna go down to the restaurant? Nope. So needed.

Her weekend indulgence

Shopping with the kids. All four of us shopping. You can get the new sneakers you want. You can get the new coat that you want. Boris and I will go perfume shopping for a really, really nice perfume. A big shopping day with all four of us is pretty fun.

The most memorable weekend she's ever had

I took my 83-year-old father to Greece with the grandkids for the first time. He was a young black student in Baltimore, who loved Ancient Greece. He went on to be a dentist, but his heart was with Ancient Greece. He brought his notebooks from 1963 to where we were in Crete and then we took a day trip to Athens and his face. I'll never forget that.

Robes or pajamas?

I'm definitely a caftan person. And a turban — love a turban. And nobody in the house drinks so I put sparkling mocktails in my champagne glass. I'm a fragrance and oils person so I like to moisturize and smell good and float around.