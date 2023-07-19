French Actor Nicolas Bedos Being Investigated on Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

A month after Nicolas Bedos was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a Parisian club, the French actor and director is now being investigated on rape and sexual-assault charges after three new complaints were filed with a Paris prosecutor, according to French outlet Mediapart.

Bedos, who is best known for writing and directing the film La Belle Epoque and recently wrapped directing the Prime Video original series Alphonse, will face trial in February 2024 for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on June 1.

Bedos allegedly put his hand on a woman's crotch, but claimed through his attorney that he "does not remember" the incident, and said it "could only have been accidental, under the influence of drunkenness," the outlet reported.

After learning of the alleged incident that occurred in the nightclub, two women decided to file their separate testimonies, detailing their individual experiences with Bedos.

According to Variety, an investigation was opened on July 5 "after receiving three distinct complaints" against Bedos.

A fellow actress accused Bedos of sexually assaulting and raping her in 1999, according to Mediapart. A second complaint came from a longtime friend of Bedos who claims the actor sexually assaulted her in August 2017.

Bedos' lawyer, Julia Minkowski, could not be reached for comment by The Messenger.

The premiere of Bedos' Prime Video show has allegedly been put on pause due to the allegations, Variety reported.

The Messenger has reached out to Prime Video for comment, but has not yet heard back.