Nico Tortorella Is Publishing A Children’s Book On Self-Acceptance

'Olivette is You' will release in Spring 2024

Katherine Esters
Nico Tortorella attends TV Land’s series “Younger” Screening and Cast conversation at Kaufman Concert Hall on July 23, 2018 in New York City.Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Nico Tortorella is publishing an illustrated children's book with Random House Books for Young Readers.

Olivette is You touches on themes of multidimensionality, authenticity, and self-acceptance. Through the book's eclectic main character, Olivette, young readers are encouraged to embrace every part of themselves.

Tortorella, who is best known for their roles in Younger and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is an LGBTQ+ advocate and came out as gender fluid in 2018. The title and premise is inspired by their lived experience, as well as their drag persona, Olivette Isyou, who they performed as on Season 1 of Rupaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

"Even as a kid, I knew I was going to do something in this space," Tortorella told People. "So much of this book is about giving something to my children."

Random House Books for Young Readers

This is Tortorella's third book and the latest in a string of works about self-exploration. They previously published a poetry collection titled All Of It Is You in 2018, which draws connections to our selves and the world around us. They also released a memoir, Space Between: Explorations of Love, Sex, and Fluidity the following year.

"This project holds deep personal significance—it encapsulates realized dreams, an exploratory journey, and an invitation for collective growth," Tortorella said on Instagram.

"Let's continue expanding our understanding of identity and empowering ourselves and those around us to embrace the immense potential within."

The book is slated to hit shelves on April 30th next year.

