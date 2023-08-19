Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Video of Herself at 25: ‘No Surgery’

Nicki Minaj decided to share a bit of her past with fans on Thursday, taking to Instagram with a throwback video showing off a natural look.
In the post, a younger, less-curvy Minaj poses for the camera in a close-fitting bodysuit, allowing close-ups of her fresh-faced makeup look as well.
"25 never looked better," the 40-year-old rapper captioned the post. "No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile."
In June, Minaj confirmed that she had undergone breast reduction surgery following the birth of her son, Papa Bear, to City Girls' JT on Instagram Live.
Although acknowledging that "nature did what they had to do" in order to breastfeed her child, "It's no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses," she noted.
She then added that her bra size was a "triple E" before deciding to have the surgery.
