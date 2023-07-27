Nicki Minaj Joins ‘Call of Duty’ as Snoop Dogg Makes His Return

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will take on a hip-hop flavor with the addition of Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg skins.

The video game company showed off the new characters on Twitter Thursday ahead of the upcoming Season 5 update on Aug. 2.

"Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty," the game confirmed on social media as the "Barbie World" rapper replied, "She sure is." The CoD account also noted, "The Doggfather returns. Snoop Dogg is coming back to Call of Duty."

This will be Snoop's second tour of duty in the franchise, as he was previously included in a bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard, though it will mark Minaj's debut.

Additionally, some fans think 21 Savage could also be joining the party due to a familiar silhouette — though his inclusion has not been confirmed.

Minaj's announcement featured the Pink Friday 2 rapper's likeness armed with a large pink automatic weapon. Meanwhile, Snoop's character featured his signature sunglasses while armed with a blue gun.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are currently available to be played on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The Season 5 update drops Aug. 2.