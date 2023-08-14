Nicki Minaj Has Joined The NPC Livestream Trend

The NPC livestream craze may have started with TikTok creator Pinkydoll, but it's ending with Nicki Minaj.



In case you missed it, creators make money by acting like "non-playable characters" on a livestream and responding to the gifts (which come in the form of different icons) their viewers pay for. Minaj hopped on TikTok LIVE yesterday and put her own spin on the trend.

A 32-second clip shows the rapper identifying each gift and laughing at the ones that put special effects on her face. Unsurprisingly, she's already managed to develop catchphrases for some of them. "Y'all know what I do on that mic — I destroy these h--s," Minaj said after receiving a gift in the form of a mic icon.



The rapper also reminded viewers not to send gifts whose icons have hands.



"Get them m---------ing hands out of here, I done told y'all that b---h. Don't get blocked," she said.



Members of Minaj's fanbase — the Barbz — responded with fervor.

"Pinkydoll was found shaking," one user said. This may be the case if Minaj keeps up the act — a user's screenshot shows that she became TikTok LIVE's #1 "rising star" with 795,300 viewers — but we think it'll take a little more than a single livestream to dethrone the popular TikToker.