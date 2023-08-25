The journey of a child star can be full of uncertainty, but for Madisyn Shipman — known for her role as Kenzie Bell in Nickelodeon's Game Shakers — charting her own path has led to a journey of growth and finding herself, including with her latest single "Jill."

Marking Shipman's first venture into country music, the Chicks-inspired track delves into a poignant story of a guy who can no longer be with someone and finds solace with Jill, his faithful right hand.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Shipman opens up about evolving from her days as a child star.

"It's an adjustment, for sure," she says. "I mean, it is so hard because whenever you go from being a child actor, your whole life is already set up for you. This is the person that you need to be, this is how you need to act, this is how you need to do everything in life. Whether it's how you dress, how you talk, everything."

Looking back at her life after Game Shakers, which ran from 2015 to 2019, Shipman continues, "Then whenever the show did end, it was a complete adjustment. I left the show, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to be a regular teenager. I'm going to go to regular high school. I'm going to be a normal kid.' And, oh boy, was that a shock to reality. The only thing I had to compare it to was High School Musical and all these TV shows [like] Glee, where everyone loves [each other] and there's no drama."

Madisyn Shipman Maddie Córdoba

"Then you go into the real world, and you're like, 'Oh, this is not how life is,'" says Shipman. "So it was kind of a shock to my system, and now I'm just doing what makes me happy. I think that's the best way to go about life. And for me, my music makes me so happy. Everything's written from personal experience. So it's my form of therapy, and if people don't like it, then it is what it is, but I like it. It makes me happy. So at the end of the day, that's all that matters."

Shipman, who finds inspiration in Taylor Swift, says she has "a love-hate relationship" with growing up in the spotlight, adding, "I feel like there's definitely things that I did miss out on, but I wouldn't change it for the world. Everything in my life has been such a blessing ... So yes, there's days where I'm like, 'I wish I would've been able to have that life, but it never would've worked out.' This makes me so much happier, and I really am grateful for the life that I get to live on a daily basis, so I wouldn't change it for the world."

Her evolution includes working with iconic risqué magazine Playboy.

Opening up about her sultry side, Shipman tells The Messenger, "I'll be completely honest with you today, I'm dressed very professional, but I've always craved having positive sexuality. And I think that me now, working with Playboy has really helped me develop that and feel confident in myself."

She continues, "I was bullied for the majority of my life, so I've always kind of felt repressed in who I am as a person and feeling like my true self is beautiful. And now I'm at a stage in my life where I really am grateful for the woman that I am. I feel sexy. I feel beautiful. I feel empowered. I feel strong."

"I feel so grateful for that because I genuinely don't think I would be who I am right now in this moment if it wasn't for Playboy and all that they have done for me in terms of my confidence," she says. "People might not agree with that decision that I made, but at the end of the day, I'm living my life for myself, so I've got to do the things that make me happy. And for me, I'm bettering myself with that."

Still, Shipman says she's set boundaries for her work with the publication.

"I did have rules. I was like, look, I am not comfortable with nudity. That's not who I am. That's not what I want to do, just because my end goal in life is to be a mom and have kids, and I don't want my kids or their friends being able to go on the internet and see my naked body. That's not who I am, and all the power to the people that have the confidence to do that."

"So I went in, and I was like, 'Look, I'm not doing that.' And they're like, 'Okay, that's fine. All you have to do is post the Instagram photos that you're posting now and bathing suits and whatnot.'"

She says she was asked to continue after her initial posts "went really well."

"It really just spiraled out of control from there," says Shipman. "And now I'm very, very happy with what I do. I'm not pushing back on my morals or who I am as a person, but I'm fully self-funding all of my music, which is wonderful. I don't feel stressed. I don't feel pressured."

Looking ahead, Shipman says a Playboy podcast is in the works, "talking about personal development."

She points out, "You're faced with so much rejection on a daily basis, and you have to be so comfortable with rejection to thrive in that environment. I want to talk about how no matter what field of work you're in, you're going to have rejection. That's life. And you have to be okay with that. And you have to say, okay, this rejection is going to better me, and there's something bigger and better in store. Whenever one door closes, another one opens."

She hopes that the guests will range from celebrities to motivational speakers who are "super into personal development."

She says that she was connected with Playboy through fellow Nickelodeon star Kyla-Drew, who worked as an intern for the magazine.

As for whether she's still close with her Game Shakers co-stars, Shipman says "we're family."

"We were together six days a week for four-and-a-half years together. So of course you're family at that point. So we'll do sporadic meetups or go out to dinner together. And I really do love that because you're family. Those people mean so much to me, and they've seen all the changes that I've made throughout the years, and I've seen all of the changes that they've made. So I love them to death, and I can't imagine my life without 'em."

Shipman's song "Jill" can be streamed here, and the music video can be found here.