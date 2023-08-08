Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Expecting First Child

Less than seven months after announcing their engagement, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are sharing some other big life news.
The former Bachelor and his fiancée revealed they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post Tuesday.
The couple shared a set of black-and-white photos with Viall holding Joy from behind, captioned "our biggest dream came true," complete with a white heart emoji.
In addition, Viall and Joy included an ultrasound photo of their soon-to-be bundle of joy.
- ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Susie Evans Shares Why She Won’t Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (Exclusive)
- ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged
- Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2
- ‘The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson Reveals Brother Nehemiah May Stay in Bachelor Nation (Exclusive)
- ‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson Welcomes Baby with NHL Star Husband William Karlsson
The news was immediately met with excitement from other members of Bachelor Nation, including Viall's former fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, who commented, "Aww!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"
Viall and Grimaldi got engaged on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 before breaking things off later that year.
In addition, former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller commented, "Feel like I've been hiding this for centuries." Serena Pitt, who also appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, wrote, "CONGRATS you two!! So happy for you both."
The couple also received gushy comments from some famous, non-Bachelor Nation friends, including Brad Goreski, Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen and Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran.
Viall and Joy got engaged in January after going public with their relationship in February 2021.
